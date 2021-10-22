Kingdom Wars: the Plague is out now!

Hey everyone,

The Reverie World Studios team is happy to announce that Kingdom Wars: The Plague is here… After a year and a half of early access updates and revisions, we’re thrilled to release the game to the public!

Kingdom Wars: The Plague is the latest installment in the Kingdom Wars series. Set in the early renaissance period, this game is a challenging and ambitious grand strategy/RTS title. The Plague picks up on where the prequel Medieval Kingdom Wars left off. We’ve vastly expanded the world map and playable lords, created a bold and engaging campaign, improved the gameplay mechanics, and introduced dozens of new features. We hope you’ll enjoy everything KWP has to offer.

Discounts for MKW Veterans

As a thank you to our loyal players, we will be giving all Medieval Kingdom Wars players 25% off Kingdom Wars: The Plague-- this discount stacks with the launch sale of 25% off. If you buy the game within the release window, you get a total of 50% off! We really appreciate our veteran players -- thank you for sticking with us and supporting our studio.

Speaking with Developers

If you are new to our games, you may be surprised at our approach. We do things a little different from most studios: we spend a lot of time talking to our players and getting feedback from the community.

If you have any comments, questions, or concerns, don’t hesitate to contact us on our forums or the in-game chat (available even in singleplayer campaign mode). Our entire development team will be on the chat around the clock, and we promise to reply to every discord and forum post. We’re looking forward to speaking with many of you over the next few days and hearing your perspectives!

While the game is in pretty good shape, and we don`t expect any major bugs or issues to crop up, we plan to work nonstop over the next few weeks to release updates, improve balancing and add content. Especially if launch will go reasonably well we plan to reinvest the funds into getting additional unique unit and building art, voice acting and music projects completed to really make the game stand out.

Please try to keep the game up to date. If you encounter a bug, let us know about it and we will fix it as soon as possible. The game is in solid shape for this launch, but small glitches are still possible, so we really appreciate your input on this matter.

Free Undead Rising DLC

Parallel to the development of this game, we were working on The Undead Rising DLC. This DLC add Zombies to the game mechanics - where these who die from The Plague come back to life as mindless hordes, with hundreds of thousands of them roaming Europe effecting every area of gameplay. This DLC will be released for free this winter. We sincerely apologize for not releasing this DLC during Early Access, as we originally intended. It just makes sense to release additional content after the full game launch.

Thank you for making it possible for us to make a living doing what we love. Without your continued support, this wouldn’t be possible. We can’t wait to hear your thoughts!