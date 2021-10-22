Upcoming - New Weapons Minor Updates

Dear Stormworkers,

In this weeks update, we discuss some of our plans for the upcoming minor updates, including small missile parts, modular barrels and muzzles, chaffs, and more!

We are also releasing a quality focused patch today to address some issues that you have told us about on the issue tracker.

Thanks to everyone who submitted Q&A video questions! Question submissions are now closed and we will record the video shortly!

We are continuing to implement fixes, improvements and new features, as requested on the new official issue tracker. It is proving very useful for our development process, so thank you to all the players who have let us know about issues or shared their vision for new ideas!

Players have been asking for improvements to rockets and improved parts for creating smaller missiles. We are having fun developing improved missiles so thank you to all who have given feedback. We are planning extra radar information to help with target tracking missiles, and miniaturized fins for 1x1 solid rockets.

We are also interested in modular barrels and muzzles, to add cosmetic improvements to your modular guns, as well as some muzzle brakes. As well as being cosmetic, some muzzle types may provide a reduction in recoil.

With improved missile tracking, players will need countermeasures... chaff flares! Chaff flares will function in a similar way to regular flares, except having a strong but short lived radar signature to distract radar guided missiles.

We have many more updates planned. While these ones highlighted are weapons DLC themed, we also have many more updates in the works for the base game.

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

v1.3.7

Feature - added hard cap to active flares (32)

Feature - weapons tag for workshop vehicles

Rework - mid-air rocket-rocket collisions are now ignored to prevent launchers from self destructing

Rework - radar threshold for detection is now higher for weaker radars

Fix - mirrored surface painting for sloped blocks

Fix - updated GLFW version for compatibility

Fix - rescaled radar range

Fix - update environment audio when paused

Fix - microprocessor damage now works the same as logic gate components

Fix - medium turret editor mesh

Fix - weapons script c is nil error

Fix - block mouse input bindings when map/custom menu is open