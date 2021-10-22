"Dimension 20 - The Seven" Boards Released! also featuring Vertical Fog

Dimension 20 - The Seven came to a glorious conclusion this week, and even as the dust and mortarboards settle, we are finding ourselves drawn to revisit the lands of Spyre once more.

Well, great news! The lovely folks at Dropout gave permission for all of TaleSpire boards from the series to be shared with everyone for free.

Two of the key builders from this series, BrotherHanan and Istallri have released the boards and slabs on the two big community-run sharing sites, and you can find all of the links right below.

Mountain Pillars (Board) - BrotherHanan

https://talesbazaar.com/board/516

https://talestavern.com/slab/d20mountain/

AirShip(Full) (Board) - BrotherHanan

https://talestavern.com/slab/d20airship2/

https://talesbazaar.com/board/517

AirShip(TOP HALF) (Board) - BrotherHanan

https://talesbazaar.com/board/518

https://talestavern.com/slab/d20airship1/

The Sewers (Slab) - Istallri

https://talestavern.com/slab/necropolis-the-sewers-dimension-20-the-seven/

https://talesbazaar.com/prefab/2353

The Wind Tower (Slab) - Istallri

https://talesbazaar.com/prefab/2352

https://talestavern.com/slab/necropolis-the-wind-tower-dimension-20-the-seven/

The Volcano Arena (Board) - BrotherHanan

https://talestavern.com/slab/d20volcanoarena/

https://talesbazaar.com/board/520

The Earth Arena (Board) - BrotherHanan

https://talesbazaar.com/board/519

https://talestavern.com/slab/d20eartharena/

The Dead City(City Only) (Slab) - Istallri

https://talestavern.com/slab/necropolis-the-dead-city-city-only-dimension-20-the-seven/

https://talesbazaar.com/prefab/2357

The Dead City(Add On) (Slab) - Istallri

https://talesbazaar.com/prefab/2358

https://talestavern.com/slab/necropolis-the-dead-city-add-on-dimension-20-the-seven/

Necropolis, The Chapel (Slab) - Istallri

https://talestavern.com/slab/necropolis-the-sewers-dimension-20-the-seven-2/

https://talesbazaar.com/prefab/2360

To make sure the boards look just right, we updated TaleSpire to support vertical fog today via Early Access Patch 18. Once enabled in the "Campaign & Board Settings", GMs can find the fog controls alongside the water slider on the right. We hope you like it!

If you haven't had a chance to check out Dimension 20: The Seven, here is the trailer:

The first episode is available on Youtube, while the rest of the series can be found on the Dropout.tv Streaming Service.

We have been honored to collaborate with Dropout, a team that has been entertaining us all for so long. It's a joy to have played a little part in their latest creation.

Till next time!

BUILD-ID: 7582903- Download Size: 7.8 MB