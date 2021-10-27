Release Date Announced!

YouTube

United Assault - Normandy '44 is now available as version 1.0.0!

We are very proud to release our next project and are even more proud of the way this early access went and what an awesome and passionate community grew out of this!



added new character animations

fixed AI spawn issues

fixed AI behaviour

fixed countless minor bugs and issues

updated weapon damages

updated scope rendering

updated level loading

updated mission generator



Attention: We are aware of the issue that weapons clip trough the gameworld. Due to a critical issue we needed to pull this change from the release. This issue will be adressed and fixed with the next update for PC and Xbox users.

It's just the beginning...

This release does not mark the end of development. We have several new weapons, features and content updates planned for the near and long future. We will reveal all details once the release dust has settled. Preprare for great new content!

