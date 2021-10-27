 Skip to content

United Assault - Normandy '44 update for 27 October 2021

Release Date Announced!

United Assault - Normandy '44 is now available as version 1.0.0!

We are very proud to release our next project and are even more proud of the way this early access went and what an awesome and passionate community grew out of this!

  • added new character animations

  • fixed AI spawn issues
  • fixed AI behaviour
  • fixed countless minor bugs and issues

  • updated weapon damages
  • updated scope rendering
  • updated level loading
  • updated mission generator



Attention: We are aware of the issue that weapons clip trough the gameworld. Due to a critical issue we needed to pull this change from the release. This issue will be adressed and fixed with the next update for PC and Xbox users.

It's just the beginning...

This release does not mark the end of development. We have several new weapons, features and content updates planned for the near and long future. We will reveal all details once the release dust has settled. Preprare for great new content!

