[BETA BRANCH] Bunker Arms Improved, New Slow Time Slider

Hey guys!

Another smaller weekly update.

**

LARGE MAP (6v6):

**

**

PLAYERS:

**

-Fixed a bug where players could accidentally scale their size past 0 when landing on the corner of ramps.

//Wasn't a big deal, but looked funny and meant you could accidentally stretch into the kill box underneath the map and respawn when you didn't need to.

**

MODELS:

**

-Bunker arms look prettier.

//They've got a new shader on them with some special mapping that makes them look better, and the arms and the curved pieces are now combined meshes and use less polys.

**####

LIGHTING:

**

We've done a proper lighting pass on the level, although we'll still be tweaking it.

//It was actually still using unbaked lightmaps, so the level will perform better and look better.

**

UI:

**

-Added a TimeScale slider to the Experimental menu.

//Click on the 'Dev Tools' Checkbox.

//You can use this to change the speed of the game from 0 (Stopped) to 1 (Normal).

//We're using it as a dev tool to help us look at animations closer, and found it was fun to use haha.

//It also shows your FPS!