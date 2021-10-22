[BETA BRANCH] Bunker Arms Improved, New Slow Time Slider

Hey guys!
Another smaller weekly update.
**
LARGE MAP (6v6):
**
**
PLAYERS:
**
-Fixed a bug where players could accidentally scale their size past 0 when landing on the corner of ramps.
//Wasn't a big deal, but looked funny and meant you could accidentally stretch into the kill box underneath the map and respawn when you didn't need to.
**
MODELS:
**
-Bunker arms look prettier.
//They've got a new shader on them with some special mapping that makes them look better, and the arms and the curved pieces are now combined meshes and use less polys.
**####
LIGHTING:
**
We've done a proper lighting pass on the level, although we'll still be tweaking it.
//It was actually still using unbaked lightmaps, so the level will perform better and look better.
**
UI:
**
-Added a TimeScale slider to the Experimental menu.
//Click on the 'Dev Tools' Checkbox.
//You can use this to change the speed of the game from 0 (Stopped) to 1 (Normal).
//We're using it as a dev tool to help us look at animations closer, and found it was fun to use haha.
//It also shows your FPS!
Changed depots in dave-test branch