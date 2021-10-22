GOO2 | Patch 2.0.73 (Offline Mode 2.0)

We have just published a major update for the GOO2 Beta to fix some of the last core focus areas and remaining issues.
[ v2.0.73 ]
• ADDED: Offline 2.0 Mode.
• ADDED: Offline Progression & Save Data.
• ADDED: Default Armor Visuals for each offline Hero.
• ADDED: Server Browser 2.0 (New Data Tables).
• ADDED: Backwards compatibility for previously unlocked Accolades.
• FIXED: Weekly Modifier carrying over to subsequent games.
• FIXED: Accolades not being granted.
• FIXED: Manual revive not working properly.
• ADJUSTED: Accolades reward logic.
• ADJUSTED: Accolades UI descriptor color.
• ADJUSTED: Optimized Inventory operations.
• ADJUSTED: Game Multiplayer menu now used for Lobby.
• ADJUSTED: HUD for offline local co-op.
• INSPECTED: Credit Pack purchases @ Ion Shop.
OFFLINE MODE 2.0
PROGRESSION & SAVE DATA
We are introducing the revamped OFFLINE MODE in the upcoming v2.0.73 update.
This update will make the Offline experience better than ever before.
1.) PROGRESSION
Hero Levels and Stats carry over from match to match.
2.) VISUALS
Armor visuals are now specific to each Hero instead of Universal.
3.) DATA
Inventory Gear and Skills are persistent from game to game.
4.) MULTIPLE PLAYERS
Local Offline Multiplayer has an updated User Interface.
OFFLINE PROFILES
You can make a variety of offline user accounts each with their own nine hero slots. Each of these slots will have progression so the more you play the higher their levels, skills and inventory equipment will become. Skills and equipped gear will save and carry over from game to game.
ALL 9 HEROES
AVAILABLE IN OFFLINE MODE
Offline is a great way to experience the gameplay of each of the nine Heroes and see which one is YOUR favorite!
<Closing Notes>
We still have a couple of more patches planned for the beta period ahead of the official release of Guardians of Orion 2. If you have any issues please reach out directly via Discord, Twitter, Support Email.
