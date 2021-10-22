Stat bug now fixed. Ensure you are not running Build Number 7580200

Latest Build Number is 7582422, and is safe to run.
Visit the link below to find out what build you are on.
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1516340/view/3058500029563636990
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Latest Build Number is 7582422, and is safe to run.
Visit the link below to find out what build you are on.
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1516340/view/3058500029563636990
Changed files in this update