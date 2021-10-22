 Skip to content

Necore Tower - Redux Edition update for 22 October 2021

Stat bug now fixed. Ensure you are not running Build Number 7580200

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Latest Build Number is 7582422, and is safe to run.

Visit the link below to find out what build you are on.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1516340/view/3058500029563636990

