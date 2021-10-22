Three is the Magic Number - 22/10/2021

Description

Hey all, we appreciate the patience over the past month and a bit while we’ve been working on the third abilities and reworking some of the core ability interaction systems. We're excited to get everyone's take on how the new abilities and ability interaction system is feeling, and what balance changes are needed in the coming weeks!

A quick note before we dive into it: all match history records will be removed on updating, your stats will still be fine, but this is due to database restructuring.

There are 3 main aspects that will be coming in the next patch:

The core Ability Systems have been completely reworked, now creating a hard rule set for players to understand and play with.

The third abilities are coming to everyone, which will be increasing the interactions between a lot of the Troopers, and have been designed to complete each Trooper's kit and playstyle that you all know.

We’re taking this opportunity to create a rough rule set for all Troopers ability order going into the future, so the orders of abilities are changing for all Troopers.

You're welcome to join our Discord to help give us feedback! These actives will need some tweaking and balancing, so make sure to let us know what you think as that's the best way to have your input on the game.

Reworked Ability Interaction Systems

So a lot of this has happened in the background, so all of the abilities should work exactly the same as they did before, but now with more interactions! If something has a health bar like a deployable, then you should be able to do anything that you can to a Trooper as long as it makes sense. E.g. you can heal and buff Scorch’s turret but can only heal Eve’s Restoration rune, as it doesn't deal damage. All background systems now have a common root, so bug fixing for abilities should be a lot easier when someone reports it. Deployables will now also inherit the effects of their Trooper, so if Pan puts down a Teleporter, and someone puts thorns on Pan, then the teleporter will inherit the thorns effect.

Trooper Third Abilities and Ability Order

New Ability Order Rule Set

Troopers now have a hard rule set as to why their Abilities are ordered the way they are - this will come with some new learning for our experienced players, but going forward it should make it easier for new players to change between Troopers!

Now Troopers will have their single target damage, or primary damage ability on Q,

Their secondary damaging, or enemy interaction ability on E,

Their utility ability on R.

Your purchased store ability will still be on F.

Some Troopers do not fit into this mould, so cooldowns and ability rotations have also been taken into consideration in the ordering.

All of these can be rebound, so feel free to use whichever keys you want!

Trooper Third Abilities:

Sarge

Balance Variables:

Cone angle: - 90 degrees

Range - 8m

Damage - 90

Slow Amount - 20%

Duration of slow - 1.5s

Cooldown - 6s

Crow

Range - 30m

Increased damage taken - 20%

Duration - 5s

Stun Duration (if knocked back) - 1.5s

Consumed on Knockback - Yes

Cooldown - 16s

Skull Crusher

Radius - 12m

Damage - 75

Additional Stun Time - 1s

Slow - 10%

Slow duration - 3s

Duration of slowing Area - 10s

Channel Time - 1s

Cooldown - 20s

Nebular

Length - 6m

Width - 1m

Height - 5m

Health - 800

Cooldown - 25

Scorch

Range - 30m

Wait Duration - 10s

Alert Area - 10m

Speed - 10m/s

Health - 250

Explosion Radius - 4m

Damage - 300

Cooldown - 20s

Florp

Range - 26m

Projectile speed - 10500 cm/s

Buff/debuff duration - 7 seconds

% florp dmg ally heal - 50%

% florp dmg to enemy - 25%

Cooldown - 18s

Tharlin

Cone length - 8m

Cone angle - 60

Damage - 200

Knockback Distance - 6m

Self-Knockback distance - 8m

Cooldown - 15s

Fang

Range (variable) - 15m

Silence area (diameter) - 6m

Silence Duration - 3s

Cooldown - 15s

Flintlock

Sword Arc (degrees) - 180

Sword Range - 4m

Sword Damage (per swipe) - 66

Shot Range - 16m

Shot Damage - 200

Projectile Speed - 100 m/s

Cooldown - 15s

Glorgan

Range - 15m

Travel Speed - 80m/s

Extra stun time - 0.33s

Cooldown - 18s

Cooldown if missed - 9s

Xandark

Range - 6m

Dot % - 50%

Damage - 90

Cooldown - 10s

Eve

Range - 40s

Channel time - 1s

Heal per Tick - 75

Heal Time - 3s

Tick Interval - 0.5s

Cooldown - 20s

Pan

Range - 14m

Stun time - 1.5s

initial damage - 120

Shockwave angle (degrees) - 110

Shockwave distance - 8m

Secondary damage - 100

Cooldown - 10s

New Trooper Rotation

Balance Changes

Active Abilities:

Catch 22

Damage increase nerfed from 50% to 40%

Cleanse

Cooldown buffed from 15s to 13

I am the Carry

Damage increase buffed from 25% to 35

Who Needs a Healer

Heal nerfed from 50% to 40

Cooldown buffed from 28s to 25

Troopers:

Sarge:

Gun:

Damage nerfed from 22 to 21

Cluster Grenade:

initial damage nerfed from 110 to 100

Scorch

Gun

Damage nerfed from 66 to 60

Fang:

HP

nerfed from 1463 to 1363

Gun

Damage nerfed from 68 to 65

Flintlock:

Gun

Damage nerfed from 50 to 46

Xandark:

Gun

Damage nerfed from 46 to 42

Poison Bomb

DoT Duration nerfed from 5 seconds to 4

Pan

Gun

Damage nerfed from 41 to 39

Quality of Life Changes

New Store Layout



Change to the in-match store, bringing the passives and actives onto the same screen for ease of readability.

The "Hi I'm Eddie" Videos has been Removed by Popular Demand



I think we've all had enough of Eddie greeting us when we load into the game... it's still on youtube though if you want to see it (we know you do).

Optimised Character LODs

Characters now have optimised Levels of Detail (LODs) which will improve performance for some of the lower end machines.

Bug Fixes

Fix for stuck on mode select screen

Store (xsolla) fix for items not always showing in account

Restoration Rune is now targeting correctly, it sometimes glitched out and was unable to be cast where it should have been.

The Reef has been fixed - some of the ground wasn't generating nav mesh correctly.

Deploy Turret now works correctly on the Frosty Hallows map

DoT effects will now auto end after 15 seconds, so any that stay around should be removed from the map.

fixed an issue where players could hide under a table on the troll fire point on Frosty Hallows.

The issue where shooting the bus stops in game up close will block projectiles, while shooting from long range wont.

Pan's Trooper Info on the learn tab is incorrectly showing 46 damage on his weapon instead of 41 - this will be fixed next patch or if there is a hot fix sooner.

Fixed an issue with abilities locking which occurred if a player ended the match with an ability being aimed, the aiming line/reticule will get stuck on screen and could only be fixed by a restart of the game.

Known Issues

Sometimes players can be stuck on the loading screen between squad select and playing on the map.

Keys at Launch and Rockets diffused are not tallying correctly at the end of the Strike Match score screen.

By pressing the ` key (next to 1 on qwerty keyboards) you will enter an Ai testing mode. This has no in game benefits for players, but we’re running dev builds so we can debug the game. If you do this your camera can get disconnected from your character. If you do this in base you can get stuck in base.

Some players are experiencing random crashes. Some of these have been fixed, but there may be more. If you experience this then join the discord and send over your log files to BadFox_Eddie. You can ask him how to get your log files and he'll help!

Your keys may be set randomly in the options menu while changing settings.

Sometimes the escape key won't work when in various menus, right click on the game to re-focus the window, and ESC should work.

Sometimes key UI icons in Strike stay on the minimap after being collected

Sometimes in squad select some players are given a wider aspect ratio than intended.

Sometimes when a Trooper respawns they can lose their overhead UI, we're tracking this down.

Borderless/Windowed/Fullscreen don't seem to be setting properly, working on a fix.

We've had one instance of Trooper's spawning with the incorrect UI, we're keeping an eye out for this, but haven't had any additional instances of the bug.

Sometimes dodging can consume almost 2 charges if you dodge as your second dodge comes off cooldown – looking into this.

Some throwable ability models are getting stuck in the air – it’s just visual as the ability still works perfectly.

Sometimes troopers can already be picked when you load into a game, looks like the bots are starting to think for themselves...

Sometimes Scorch's turret seems to be firing 2 projectiles - any mope information on this would be much appreciated.

Steam Build ID: TBA

Epic ID: TBA

To view this go to Steam > Library > Right Click Super Squad > Properties > Updates

It's at the bottom of the small pop-up window and is a way for you to ensure that you're game is fully updated and able to play.