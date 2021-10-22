Our Plans For The Rest of the Year

Aloha Thrivers!

First and foremost we want to thank our great community once again for helping us reach our Kickstarter goal and unlocking a stretch goal. We couldn’t have done it without you and we can’t wait to show you how your support will directly impact the development of the game.

This was the first time we’ve done anything like this, bringing our game to a whole new audience and revealing our plans for the big features on the horizon like Veil travel, quests, and how we plan to balance PvEvP.

We were sharing a lot of updates during the campaign but with the holidays coming up, the end of the campaign, and the work we need to do on the backend to support all of our new players, we’re going to be heads down for a while.

We really want to make sure that everything in the game is working well so that we can speed up the process of getting our backers in the game as quickly as possible. The sooner we can do this, the sooner we can get your feedback and the better the game will become.

Most of our efforts for the next few months will be spent upgrading the Unreal engine and doing the necessary server work to accommodate upwards of 2000 players, including server travel.

We are actually right in the middle of updating to Unreal 4.27, which not only gives us a noticeable performance boost but it also upgrades our interactive foliage system, new water dynamics, and a lot of other visual improvements, as well as squashing some of those pesky persistence bugs.

Lastly, we’ll be implementing our new security and anti-cheat systems as this is one of the biggest fears we’ve heard from our community during our Kickstarter Campaign.

We’re also building a shop on the website for everyone who missed the Kickstarter or wants to use PayPal. It's not quite open yet but soon you'll be able to help support the game by securing an Early Access key and getting invited into the Alpha / Beta tests.

Next we’ll be making the furniture and decorations unlocked in our stretch goal. We’re really looking forward to showing you the exciting new furnishing and decor options sure to make your base the envy of your neighbors and the mutants.

We should be finalizing everything with Kickstarter in the next few weeks (it’s taken us longer than we thought so thanks for being so patient), and then sending out surveys to all the backers.

We have a lot of work ahead but don’t worry, we’re going to do everything we can to open our doors to waves as soon as humanly possible. We’ll still be posting updates on our Discord and sharing progress shots all over social media, but mostly we’ll be keeping our heads down getting the work done to make Fractured Veil everything we know it can be. Mahalo!