New Build!

Interactive Girls Outside of VR

Welcome to another Iragon weekly changelog! Starting off with a very exciting feature that we brought back for 3rd Person and that you can test in the Experimental Hall’s “WIP Models” room. Interactive girls in third person - once you get in the room, you can walk up to any of the girls (except for the spider girl and the skin tone girls) and interact with them. Once you get into the interaction you will be able to touch them, play with them, they will react, etc.

Interactive Destructibles

For VR, we now have small destructible interactive objects in the Tavern in Grasspoint, in the Avoch interview room, and in the Ecchi area after that interview. Those objects vary from different colored bottles, to plates, vases, etc. So have fun breaking and throwing stuff now.

Melee Combat Improvements

We keep on improving the reworked melee weapon system for 3rd person. Apart from technical improvements, there are also a few new attack animations now, if you wanted to check those out as well.

Do you want a gallery of girls?

Do you like the idea of having a gallery of all the girls you've encountered, where you can look at them and all their outfits? You could also play some fun scenes and interactions with them.