Update # 41 (0.4)

We’ve been away for more than a month working hard to make you happy. There are so mane innovations that we’re afraid to break something 😜 Until we check them all, the upgrades will be on the test server. And now, let’s move on to them

💥 New content:

We plan to obscenely expand and deepen the game’s world in the endgame. And we've already started working on that.

On the test server, you can see the first products of our labors.

There will be more in the future 🙂

If you’re not afraid of spoilers, then this is what’s waiting for you:

― Nightmares of Millenis – mysterious new game mode. It will continue the plot, develop the story, give a new perspective on the events (yes, again – we like that) and lead to the canonical ending.

― Tarot cards – change the game conditions, complicate the characters’ journey and encourage them to look for new options. New options are given.

― Quests – chains of events that you’ve already seen, but you couldn’t even imagine that they somehow affect each other. But they do 🙂

There will be new events too, and quite a few of them.

― Dialogues in battle – how about some talking? Diplomacy will become an important element of the game – after all, you don’t have to fight every time. Although...

― New events – we’ve already said this, but just in case we’ll highlight it in a separate paragraph.

New quest items, effects and maps. Bitter Bride’s tears, Elven Medallion, Golden Buffalo’s Eye, Zaratosh’s Sword, Prapor Carbonate, the Nameless Thing and others. Every item has its own effects, advantages and opportunities.

🎯 Gameplay

― Scales visually changed - we just didn't like the old ones 😜

― Difficulties and Upgrades on the Scales redesigned. The number of levels, their effects and "Weight" changed.

―The contagiousness of the plague is now blocked by Ward

―Obvious descriptions of the effects in events are now always visible. Like spending 200 gold for an item, for example.

Persival's starting card Crush replaced by Flourish

ːsteamboredːFixes

― Improved version of the Cruelty card fixed, now the addition of Bleeding works correctly

― Fire Shield bug for the knight of the Fire Brothers

― Location of the dwarf companion on the battlefield

― Changed the logic of the "Draw fire upon myself " buff, it’s now displayed after dealing damage

― Removed the animation of spitting for Giant Worm’s Confuse

― Instinctive card "Bloody Hands" now works correctly with Makeshift Claws

― Blood Thinning card fixed. Bleeding now increases correctly.

― Missing animation for some gnomes fixed

― Mechanics of the Orc's Boots fixed

― Location of High Goblin’s intention fixed

― Location of units in the final battle when there are allies fixed

― Display of Shield of the Fire Brothers on the character in the inventory fixed

― Mechanics of the Blood Thinning card fixed

― Druid’s display after transformation fixed

― Demon’s Eye now doesn’t give Bjorn energy

― Card counter on the Boots of the Crimson Steppes fixed

― Freezing animation of High Goblin fixed

― The Bored Demon event now works correctly for Bjorn

― Game freezing during the first launch fixed

― Difficulty Balance screen redesigned

― Added a quest screen

― Bjorn’s one-handed gloves are now displayed on the correct hand 🙂

We are waiting for your bug reports and hot discussion in Discord https://discord.gg/XrjERDH9Av

Your unresting RedBoon team 😷