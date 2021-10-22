 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Grim Nights 2 update for 22 October 2021

Patch 0.6.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7582456 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Briefly:

  • There are several bugs this patch doesn't fix, sorry, I haven't gotten around to all of them (I sure have work to do). But I seems that this patch really improves the gameplay so I will publish it.

This patch adds the follow:

  • A new menu which allows you to manage unassigned work. Hopefully this will reduce the micromanaging quite a lot and improve the gameplay in general.
  • A new biome: Hills. Its the coldest biome so far and therefore the most difficult one.
  • A new animal: Bears. Very tough and dangerous but yields plenty of meat and skin. They are available in two biomes: Taiga and Hills, and you might stumble upon them hibernating when mining underground during winter.

The patch also tries to fix several bugs and crashes:

  • One being related to the game completley freezing. (Hopefully at least, not 100% about this one to be honest.)
  • A few bugs that had to do with work not being performed.
  • Several insta-crashes.
  • It also fixed bugged invisible items.
  • Attacking animals should no longer get stuck and stop attacking.

I think that's it, but there is probably some more minor stuff, I need to get better at taking notes, hehe.

Patching has a sort of "two steps forward and one step back"-rythm so perhaps this patch causes something unforseen in which case I will try to hot-fix it as soon as possible.

As always: lots of love, best wishes and many thanks for your patience, support, bugreports and feedback! //Mattias

PS: Potions still dont work, sorry about that! Will get around to those in the next patch, in the meantime, don't waste your precious recources on them.

PPS: Several people have wanted it to be easier to recruit new villagers. I hear you and I have some ideas about this. They are rather vague currently but the main idea is that you should be able to increase/decrease your areas 'accesability' in the game.

Changed files in this update

Grim Nights 2 Content Depot 1522281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.