Patch 0.6.1.0

Briefly:

There are several bugs this patch doesn't fix, sorry, I haven't gotten around to all of them (I sure have work to do). But I seems that this patch really improves the gameplay so I will publish it.

This patch adds the follow:

A new menu which allows you to manage unassigned work. Hopefully this will reduce the micromanaging quite a lot and improve the gameplay in general.

A new biome: Hills. Its the coldest biome so far and therefore the most difficult one.

A new animal: Bears. Very tough and dangerous but yields plenty of meat and skin. They are available in two biomes: Taiga and Hills, and you might stumble upon them hibernating when mining underground during winter.

The patch also tries to fix several bugs and crashes:

One being related to the game completley freezing. (Hopefully at least, not 100% about this one to be honest.)

A few bugs that had to do with work not being performed.

Several insta-crashes.

It also fixed bugged invisible items.

Attacking animals should no longer get stuck and stop attacking.

I think that's it, but there is probably some more minor stuff, I need to get better at taking notes, hehe.

Patching has a sort of "two steps forward and one step back"-rythm so perhaps this patch causes something unforseen in which case I will try to hot-fix it as soon as possible.

As always: lots of love, best wishes and many thanks for your patience, support, bugreports and feedback! //Mattias

PS: Potions still dont work, sorry about that! Will get around to those in the next patch, in the meantime, don't waste your precious recources on them.

PPS: Several people have wanted it to be easier to recruit new villagers. I hear you and I have some ideas about this. They are rather vague currently but the main idea is that you should be able to increase/decrease your areas 'accesability' in the game.