Update 202.1580

Spire of Sorcery will shortly be updated to version 202.1580:

ːmusicː New music track

Our composer, Anna, has delivered a new original music track that now plays whenever you are at the Spire. We hope that you will enjoy the ambience.

ːopponentː Bugfixes/QoL improvements

Injuries, poisonings and diseases gained are now shown among the permanent effects in Character Profile:

Injuries, poisonings and diseases gained are now shown among the permanent effects in a tooltip when you hover over the character portrait:

The game could freeze at the start of the campaign, which needed a restart to progress further. This is now fixed – it was caused by clicking on the tutorial windows in a certain sequence.

If an element was selected in a completed spell formula, the formula wouldn't be available for selection. This is now fixed.

When player party would be in the hex where opponents were about to re-spawn, the game would crash. This is now fixed.

When player party died, the game would show an incorrect notification window. This is now fixed.

ːspellcastingː Turning Supporter DLC on

We've got a few reports about being unable to find where to turn the effects of the Supporter DLC on. First, please enable the DLC in your Steam Library:

Next, you will see these settings becoming available in the in-game Settings menu:

We wish you all a nice weekend, and please feel free to ask questions and post comments on Discord and on Steam. We'll be back to development from Monday onwards.

// Team CO

