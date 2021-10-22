Devblog 55 - Halloween Event

Hello everyone,

Today we're just posting a short blog today along with a quick update to enable the Halloween event. We’re still cracking along on the v1.11 build and we’ll have a nice devblog next Friday detailing exactly what we’re up to.

The Halloween event has started. You’ll notice Jack-O-Lanterns scattered around the world, a ‘Trick or Treat’ door knocker and the reintroduction of the feature length film Night of the Living Dead. You can receive the film as a treat and load up the projector in either of the island's drive-in movie theaters. Below are two quick videos showcasing each of the Halloween event features.

Drive-In Night of the Living Dead

Watch the full length movie right in the game. Find a film reel while trick or treating. You can take the reel to either of the drive-in theaters and play the movie via the projection room. Try and survive a couple of hordes while watching a classic film!

Trick or Treating

You'll find most of the structures in the game will currently have decorations around the doorstep and a new door knocker. Use the door knocker once the sun sets for a trick-or-treat. Tricks aren't always fun but the treats should make killing them easier ;)

Halloween Merch Sale - 25% Off

Use promo code SPOOKY25 on Teespring to receive a 25% discount on all merch now through November 7th.

Thanks for the continued support :) If you're having issues in the game please report them via the F1 in game reporting system. We’ll see you next week for a more in depth discussion on 1.11 and the new features and improvements. If you'd like to follow a bit closer, please consider joining our Discord. We're here, we're listening!

