v0.21.14 - Settler happiness, settlement management, boss tweaks and more

To get this update, you have to opt in inside your library:

Necesse -> Properties -> Betas -> Select 0.21.x in dropdown.

Happy Halloween! In the Halloween spirit, some mobs will randomly spawn with a Halloween themed cosmetic they have a chance to drop :)

Settlements have been one of the big focuses during this experimental with a lot of new features and ways to build your settlement. It has gotten to a point where the tools to manage your settlement needed a complete rework and future-proofing. This update is the beginning of such and will of course get better over the future updates.

Your settlers will now be happier the larger a room, more furniture and the better food they consume. This means they now eat food and also take work breaks. All settlers can now harvest and plant crops, while only farmers are able to fertilize them using the new fertilize zones. Happy settlers have much better shop prices and take fewer and shorter breaks.

With the introduction of sleeping last patch, it was pretty obvious that it wasn't very immersive. It was basically impossible for others to see you were sleeping and for yourself, it wasn't much better. This update improves on that by actually making you lay in the bed you are sleeping in. This required some new features to the rendering engine, which will also be used in future updates for similar stuff.

Dynamic zoom and interface size have been added. They are enabled by default and will apply to people running 1440p or above, making it scale down to a more appropriate size.

Some of the many other smaller changes are:

UI buttons now click down.

Tweaks to Fallen Wizard, making him much harder.

Fertilize work zones.

Settlement defend zone.

Easy work priority and diet management.

And much more.

See the full changelog below

Changelog

Additions:

Added dynamic zoom and interface size settings, enabled by default.

Added settler happiness.

Added mood dialogue option to settlers.

Added fertilize zone and job performed only by farmers.

Added hotkey to access settlement management menu.

Added settler work priority management to settlement menu.

Added settler diet management to settlement menu.

Added settlement defend zone, allowing limiting where settlers will attack hostiles.

Added Pumpkin Mask cosmetic, only available during Halloween season.

Changes/misc:

UI buttons now look like they click down.

You will now actually lay in the bed when sleeping.

Removed discard option when talking with settlers carrying items.

Evils Protectors air bombs are now a bit easier to see.

Fallen Wizard is now harder to cheese by hiding behind pillars.

Increased damage of Fallen Wizard attacks slightly.

Increased Fallen Wizard max health.

Fallen Wizard attacks now scale faster with his missing health.

It's now possible to hear other players consume potions and food.

Rice seeds and Coffee beans are considered raw food instead of seeds.

Benches are now a bit wider when placed vertically.

Settlers can now pick up multiple items from the ground before putting them away.

Tweaked some object collisions to prevent walking between them.

Every settler can now harvest and plant crops.

Settlers can now move into rooms that are only 4 tiles big, but they will be unhappy.

Reworked settlement management menu look to support more options.

It is now possible to move Pawn Broker between settlements.

Fixes:

Fixed performance problems when summons tries to path to unreachable target.

Fixed possible crash while loading into a level.

Fixed ropes sometimes not attached to the animal.

Fixed problem in region system, sometimes causing rooms to be considered outside when not.

Fixed settlers picking up items sometimes stopping moving.

Fixed settlers work animation not always showing in correct direction.

And other smaller changes and fixes.