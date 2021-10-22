Update 8 (Polish overhaul)

This update is primarily to improve the experience for both beginners and returning players. Additionally, I've added some accessibility and graphical changes, which should really improve how players feel about the game.

Here is the changes:

-Cut some UI for Level 1, to simplify the experience for new players

-AI control is now Fleet Control

-Added and fixed explosion sounds not playing in some circumstances

-There is now a sound effect when your ship gets hit.

-There is now screenshake when a ship blows up near you.

-There is now a sound effect when you slow down.

-Tuned the glitch effects to be more subtle, as they could make the game near unplayable at low health.

-When a ship is being controlled by the player, it now slowly regenerates health. I didn't time it precisely, but you heal about 0.1 health every 15 seconds.

-For accesibility, the campaign will now ask for confirmation before leaving a level.

-You can now time yourself on who beat a level the fastest.

-You can now also disable number rounding for the level timer, allowing for precise speedrun timing.

-Did a full style and narrative pass on all cutscenes, making minor changes.

-Cutscenes now have music.