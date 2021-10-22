Dusk till Light Bundle

Greetings everyone!

Halloween is around the corner, and we’re happy to announce a special eerie Bundle with DUSK! Exterminate dozens of otherworldly creatures with an extra discount, available for a limited time.

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/22836/Dusk_till_Light/]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/36862231/eabd2007790b6c6e56ec6686023698085977a52c.jpg)

[/url]

DUSK is a retro FPS game inspired by Doom, Quake, Blood, Heretic, Hexen, Half-Life, Redneck Rampage and all your '90s favorites, while featuring a soundtrack by metal music mastermind Andrew Hulshult.

If you already have Golden Light or DUSK in your Steam library, you can still grab the second game with a discount. Don’t miss a chance to get DUSK and Golden Light for yourself or as a cool Halloween gift!

Happy Halloween 🎃