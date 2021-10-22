 Skip to content

Blooming Business: Casino update for 22 October 2021

Play our new demo for Games Made in France & watch our livestream!

Play our new demo

Welcome everyone!

As you may have seen, we have a brand new demo with plenty of new content for Games Made in France! We hope you will like it. The demo will remain available until the 28th of October! Come play and let us know your thoughts about the game using the ingame survey!

Watch our livestream on Saturday October 23rd!

Tune in tomorrow, on Saturday at 4PM CET, we'll share more behind the screen news, information about the new demo of Blooming Business: Casino!

For those of you who already played the demo, we hope you enjoyed the game!

Don't forget to share your best screenshots and let us know your thoughts using the ingame survey and by joining our join our Discord channel.

Support us with a wishlist 🍀

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1388580/Blooming_Business_Casino/

**Follow us!

**

Cheers,

The Homo Ludens team

