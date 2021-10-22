[0.8.4003 Version Update] Fix bugs of the Sect War

[0.8.4003 Version update] Updated at 22:00 on October 22, 2021
The reason that translated content hasn't put in the version is because there are some changes in these texts during the development process, and the changed texts have not been sent to the translation team yet, some changes do not affect the semantics, but some may have semantic changes. Due to the fragmented changes, we need a lot of time to compare semantics before and after the changes to see if they need to be re-translated. Now the team decided to put these changed translations into the game so that the proportion of translation will be about 60 ~ 70%. And continuous optimization and updates in translation will keep on for a few weeks.
-
Fixed the problem that the leader's stamina may be 0 when the sect war starts.
-
Fixed the problem that the sect leader could not die when the player participated as a disciple in the sect war.
-
Fixed the problem that the battle did not end when the attacking side ran out of resources in the sect war.
-
Fixed the problem that our sect territory could not be entered.
-
Fixed the problem that the sect rules could not be repeated when the rules were modified.
-
Fixed the problem that the sect leader could not adjust the disciples' positions in the sub-sect.
-
Fixed the problem that the purchase screen of the market would automatically jump to the bottom.
-
Fixed the problem of incorrect data display in the ranking of the sect competition.
-
Fixed the problem that the character may become invisible during the X10 speed of the sect competition, causing the battle to be stuck.
-
Fixed the problem of camera lock when the first player in the clan competition ring is in the ring.
-
Optimized the strength of the different difficulties of the Heaven Chosen.
-
Optimized the length of the sect war.
-
Optimized the feedback effect of elders and true disciples during position deployment.
-
Optimized the effect performance of the login screen.
-
Added some English translations. Language may have errors, which will be fixed as soon as possible.
Changed files in this update