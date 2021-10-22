[0.8.4003 Version Update] Fix bugs of the Sect War

[0.8.4003 Version update] Updated at 22:00 on October 22, 2021

The reason that translated content hasn't put in the version is because there are some changes in these texts during the development process, and the changed texts have not been sent to the translation team yet, some changes do not affect the semantics, but some may have semantic changes. Due to the fragmented changes, we need a lot of time to compare semantics before and after the changes to see if they need to be re-translated. Now the team decided to put these changed translations into the game so that the proportion of translation will be about 60 ~ 70%. And continuous optimization and updates in translation will keep on for a few weeks.