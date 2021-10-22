Update 0.4a

Greetings everyone! The game was updated with version 0.4a

Darklands zone

The Darklands is the final endgame zone planned for the game during Early Access. It's for the 45-50 well equipped and experienced players, and offers biggest challenge and the best rewards available in the game currently. The zone contains:

5 smaller dungeons

1 giant endgame dungeon called Citadel of evil

3 world bosses

5 world events that require completion before you can unlock citadel of evil

A bunch of high-level craftin resources

Epic armor sets

Twelve new epic sets of armor were added to the game, which you can get from Darklands dungeons and World Bosses. These should work for most of the playstyles in the game, and can be combined with crafting items and between each other to arrive to the best bonuses you need. A number of epic weapons were also added, but some of them will still be added in the future for epic faction quests

Achievements

You can now get steam achievements in the game. Right now 16 were added, and a couple of them (like mounts achievment) aren't reachable because some of the content is still missing, but you still should be able to get most of them.

Other changes:

Added a few buidlings and interesting places in the mountains on the edge of the map

Improved reward for the lasers mystery in Volflar

Companions can now be equipped with necklaces and rings, slots will be unlocked with higher levels

Friendly NPCs will now warn you if you attack them

Master of elements trinket was balanced

Reworked arena for Desert temple spider boss

Frozen arrow freeze duration reduced to 10 seconds

Dog companion rage buff now increases attack damage instead of attack speed

Fixed the bug with assassin quest in Golden forest

Fixed position of staffs on player's back

Fixed the bug with mouse button 4 and mouse button 5 not binding

Fixed a couple of small bugs and issues

