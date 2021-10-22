Settlement Survival Patch Notes v0.84.175.675

Hi, everyone!

We just released a new patch!

Major Update:

New URP rendering mode has been added. Players can now choose HRRP or URP mode before entering the game

The URP rendering mode has higher stability. I hope this version can help players faced crash, stuck on saving or hardware overheat problems.

Completely redoing the rendering framework is a huge project, there might still some problems in the URP version. If there are any problems and suggestions, please feel free to contact us.

Feature:

Added a hotkey P to close or open the building (functional when building selected).

Added a button which can disable living house (citizens in the house will be evicted).

Added the function of shoes can reduce the probability of sprains and fractures.

Added UI zoom out settings.

Added a prompt icon for diseases that cannot be treated in the clinic.

Resource panel now can display 2nd category counts.

Education rate was adjusted to calculate adults only.

Added the function that you can disable disasters during the game (in the setting).

Added the function of display the number of families in luxury apartments.

Added a tip for the arrival of late spring.

Added a function of validate the abnormal saving.

Added a new statue to express our thanks to a helper.

Fill in some contents on helping panel .

Optimized the closing logic of saving, loading and setting menus.

Optimized the duration of tornado.

Optimized the problem of incomplete text display in some cases.

Optimizes the stability when the game running background.

Optimized the display of boarding school population.

Bug Fixed:

Fixed the problem that the small well could not put out the fire

Fixed the problem of inaccessibility of merchant ships due to drought in extreme cases

Fixed the problem that the town name occasionally change into the Chinese

Fixed the problem that building icons were small under high resolution

Fixed the problem that quick-saving did not display when there wasn’t others.

Fixed the problem that over aged “children” or homeless people appeared in some cases