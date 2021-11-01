WE ARE LAUNCHING! - 1.0 HERE WE GO!



Hi Residents of Alithea!

The sticky carpets have been changed, all the beach balls have been inflated, syringes have been refilled with medicine and the mini bar has been restocked with Champagne. We are ready for another trip around the solar system as First Class Trouble enters into version 1.0 today.

November (more precise November 17.) marks the 4th anniversary of First Class Trouble. In 2017 a small team of 4 people started the first prototype of the project. It was radically different and we could not have dreamt that First Class Trouble would have such a vibrant and dedicated community. Since we launched in Early Access in April, thousands of games have been played. The reception has been beyond our expectation, and we have learned so much. Getting to where we are today with First Class Trouble would not have been possible without the huge support this community has given First Class Trouble. From the bottom of our hearts: Thank you

As you may have heard First Class Trouble is also coming to PlayStation and PlayStation Plus today as well – meaning thousands of people will be added to the player base. With crossplay you should have no problem finding new fun people to play with regardless of which platform you are playing on.

The focus of version 1 has been on improving the overall experience of the game, and getting it ready for the journey ahead. We have built a great foundation to bring you more content in the future.

WE ARE F'ING EXCITED! WOOOO!

Thanks so much for reading!

