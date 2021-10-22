Update 0.7.24

We'll probably stick to this weekly rhythm of updates now. Raw patch notes plus a few additional thoughts and infos.

added possibility to enter wasteland from anywhere on the world map

smoothened collisions when rolling against or touching other characters

added level optimizations that fix collider situations where player could get stuck in some corners

fixed loading optimization not getting applied to later levels like Puke Bar and New Delphi

added small animation for items getting picked up

fixed occurences of procedurally generated levels not having any character placed

fixed a potential issue on world map where encounters skipped individual range checks

fixed an issue of zero damage getting shown on player death when health was near zero

fixed a potential crash on Fleshkraken ending dialogue

fixed a door issue in Old Trees

small game feel additions for a few UI actions

updated a few UI elements to better fit different text lengths through localization

fixed a few UI components on dynamically changing language and font settings

fixed a few issues with UI notifications on getting items

fixed mouse cursor not changing during loading screen

updated some localization entries

additional small bug fixes and framework improvements

Lots of technical stuff fixed this week. The long-term task of making the UI compatible with localization should be finished for now.

Our automatic improvement of the level collider shapes should fix almost all of the issues where a character could get stuck. If you still encounter such an issue, please send us an F1 in-game report from the location.

Thank you for all the reported feedback so far! You're helping making it a much better game.

See you again next week with (hopefully) focus shifted towards making new content and updating the existing one. (Small steps though.)