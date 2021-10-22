Update 0.7.24

We'll probably stick to this weekly rhythm of updates now. Raw patch notes plus a few additional thoughts and infos.
- added possibility to enter wasteland from anywhere on the world map
- smoothened collisions when rolling against or touching other characters
- added level optimizations that fix collider situations where player could get stuck in some corners
- fixed loading optimization not getting applied to later levels like Puke Bar and New Delphi
- added small animation for items getting picked up
- fixed occurences of procedurally generated levels not having any character placed
- fixed a potential issue on world map where encounters skipped individual range checks
- fixed an issue of zero damage getting shown on player death when health was near zero
- fixed a potential crash on Fleshkraken ending dialogue
- fixed a door issue in Old Trees
- small game feel additions for a few UI actions
- updated a few UI elements to better fit different text lengths through localization
- fixed a few UI components on dynamically changing language and font settings
- fixed a few issues with UI notifications on getting items
- fixed mouse cursor not changing during loading screen
- updated some localization entries
- additional small bug fixes and framework improvements
Lots of technical stuff fixed this week. The long-term task of making the UI compatible with localization should be finished for now.
Our automatic improvement of the level collider shapes should fix almost all of the issues where a character could get stuck. If you still encounter such an issue, please send us an F1 in-game report from the location.
Thank you for all the reported feedback so far! You're helping making it a much better game.
See you again next week with (hopefully) focus shifted towards making new content and updating the existing one. (Small steps though.)
