Death Trash update for 22 October 2021

Update 0.7.24

Build 7581796 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We'll probably stick to this weekly rhythm of updates now. Raw patch notes plus a few additional thoughts and infos.

  • added possibility to enter wasteland from anywhere on the world map
  • smoothened collisions when rolling against or touching other characters
  • added level optimizations that fix collider situations where player could get stuck in some corners
  • fixed loading optimization not getting applied to later levels like Puke Bar and New Delphi
  • added small animation for items getting picked up
  • fixed occurences of procedurally generated levels not having any character placed
  • fixed a potential issue on world map where encounters skipped individual range checks
  • fixed an issue of zero damage getting shown on player death when health was near zero
  • fixed a potential crash on Fleshkraken ending dialogue
  • fixed a door issue in Old Trees
  • small game feel additions for a few UI actions
  • updated a few UI elements to better fit different text lengths through localization
  • fixed a few UI components on dynamically changing language and font settings
  • fixed a few issues with UI notifications on getting items
  • fixed mouse cursor not changing during loading screen
  • updated some localization entries
  • additional small bug fixes and framework improvements

Lots of technical stuff fixed this week. The long-term task of making the UI compatible with localization should be finished for now.

Our automatic improvement of the level collider shapes should fix almost all of the issues where a character could get stuck. If you still encounter such an issue, please send us an F1 in-game report from the location.

Thank you for all the reported feedback so far! You're helping making it a much better game.

See you again next week with (hopefully) focus shifted towards making new content and updating the existing one. (Small steps though.)

