T5 Update 4.0

1.Fixed an issue where mana could not be restored to maximum and stone giants could not land when falling from the sky

2.Increased wait time for BOSS attacks

3.[Blinded] and [confused] status are now installed

-Blinding: player's field of vision will now be severely limited. Enemies appear to lose the player's location information

-Confused: the player's direction control will now be inverted. The enemy will move aimlessly

4.Terrain interaction optimization

-Red berries: a red glowing berry bush that restores 12 health when eaten

-Evening primrose: flowers of bright blue that restore 20 mana when consumed

-Venomous mushroom: a purple, shiny mushroom that explodes poison when attacked

-Tindergrass: Flammable grass endemic to the desert. When hit by an attack, it causes a fire that burns any creature

-Sponge mushroom: Explodes when attacked, creating an underfoot quicksand zone that pulls anything to the center

-Ice mushroom: Explodes when attacked, causing an area to freeze

-Ice tornado: In snow, lingering too long in the same scene will start to appear, causing slow down and a probability of freezing

-Cigar stalagmite: Periodically squirts fire into the surrounding area, causing a burning effect and sputtering lava if attacked

-Shrivelled mushroom: When attacked, it produces purple smoke, causing chaos in its area

-Magma floor: It ignites when you step on it and periodically erupts lava

5.Added a new low probability event - Dark Torch: Lighting a dark torch will result in an elite enemy encounter, and killing all elite enemies will reward you with three chests.(There must be a treasure chest.)

6.The ESC call screen has been optimized by dividing it into three pages: Game, Encyclopedias, and Settings.However, the encyclopedias function has not been implemented.

7.Changed the character selection screen display and the divineworld screen

8.Time temple statistics function open