Update 0.23: Up!

Main Changes

New Floating Islands

New shards of the once magnificent Ancient Valley soared into the skies. These are relatively safe areas, providing shelter to mighty oaks, berry bushes and tranquil bubbles, with the Cursed inhabiting separated ruins.

This update brings you eight new islands. Among them you will find two islands with the Skull Hunter and the Smoldering Warlock. Our seasoned players should already know that these powerful Cursed keep hold on the "keys" to the portal in the Cradles of Keepers.

As it has been told before, magical currents shuffle the islands in every new world. This may either bring your encounters with the old friends closer, or make you work harder to reach them.

Spirit of Defenders branch has received new abilities, passive characteristics and two experimental spells.

The Order of Defenders will retain its unique right to change the skill tree of their Spirit at any moment without getting the approval from other Orders.

New Building UI

Each and every architect needs effective instruments. We're constantly improving the building system and this time decided to put some work on the UI. It now takes up much less space, and hopefully became much more convenient.

Tales of NPCs

Arkana's inhabitants know much. One should listen closely to their tales, as they may contain key information for discovering new interesting places and events.

DLSS

Good news for those who own NVidea graphics cards with DLSS technology. Frozen Flame now supports it! You can enable it in the video settings.

Other Changes

Gameplay

Increased the number of branches gained from trees;

Increased the drop rate of masks from the Cursed;

Destroying Cursed camps' ventings now rewards you with branches;

Furious Grunt's HP increased to 500;

Added new resource to rivers and lakes: "Fish";

New recipe: "Cooked fish";

Character now receives different slowing effects depending on their armour type;

Reworked bow attacks;

Monsters no longer consume players' Flame;

You can now pack different kinds of stations;

Added privacy settings to the stations;

Friends can now build within their commin territory;

Ressurection Plinth can now be activated by friends;

The funcionality of the Sentinel of Chronos and the Resurrection Plinth has been separated. Sentinel now protects the territory from others' buildings, and the latter now acts as a resurrection point;

Changed the starting amount of Flame;

Increased the amount of Flame consumed by the "Hawk" ability;

Crystals no longer grant Flame on use;

Players are no longer rewarded with Flame for gathering and cooking;

Campfires are now fueled with branches;

Increased the patrolling and the agression zone for monsters;

Wooden crates and the building hammer are now crafted on the workbench;

Monsters now can consume each others' Flame;

Added new building modules: roofs and quarter walls;

Sleeping now regenerates HP;

All-around weapon reballancing;

Map

Increased the number of berry bushes in the Cradle of Keepers;

Increased the number of creatures in the Cradle of Keepers;

Visually updated the area on the Cradle of Keepers "backyard";

Increased the distance between stones in the colder zone of the Cradle of Keepers;

UI

Cooked dishes' effects now can be seen in their descriptions;

Weapon mastery now can be seen in weapons' desctiptions;

Updated HP and Stability bars fro all creatures;

Updated hints UI;

Updated the control scheme;

Minor visual changes to station interaction's widgets;

Sounds

Adden new deathrattle sound to monsters;

Added sword power attack sound;.

Added sounds to the Ability Tree;

Added sound notification when you gather enough Flame to use the "Hawk";

Updated weapons sounds;.

Added sounds to interactions with various stations;

Other

Changed the description for the Workbench and Crystals;

Renamed Sacred Flame into Frozen Flame;

Updated sword idle and attack animations;

Fixed the animation for standing near heat sources;

Updated jump animation;

Updated the bare fists jumping attack;

Improved the "Hawk" animation;

Added new visual effect to station placement;

Added the visual transition from objects to the landscape;

Improved the visuals for the frozen part of the Cradle of Keepers;

Fixes