Build 7580839 · Last edited 22 October 2021 – 12:09:04 UTC

Hi, We have update 1.02 for you!

Patch Notes

Increased overall speed for bots

Added HP display when HP changes

Reduced waiting time between after pages.

The camera will now change to the overhead view when the match ends.

The character model will now blink after the trail gets cut.

Increased camera movement speed at the opening.

Added a notification icon on the main page when you have a friend request.

Added a News section on the main page.

Fixed multiple wrong texts

Trainers that are tested to be working:

Wahoo Kickr Snap

Wahoo Kickr Bike

Wahoo Kickr Core

Elite SUITO

Elite Direto

Elite Direto XR

Misuro b+

Tacx Neo

4iiii FLIIIIGHT

Minoura KAGURA

Magene T300

We are actively working on testing more hardware, so please contact us if you had issues with yours. But please also let us know if your trainer worked so that we can complete our list of supported trainers.

