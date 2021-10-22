Hi, We have update 1.02 for you!
Patch Notes
- Increased overall speed for bots
- Added HP display when HP changes
- Reduced waiting time between after pages.
- The camera will now change to the overhead view when the match ends.
- The character model will now blink after the trail gets cut.
- Increased camera movement speed at the opening.
- Added a notification icon on the main page when you have a friend request.
- Added a News section on the main page.
- Fixed multiple wrong texts
Trainers that are tested to be working:
Wahoo Kickr Snap
Wahoo Kickr Bike
Wahoo Kickr Core
Elite SUITO
Elite Direto
Elite Direto XR
Misuro b+
Tacx Neo
4iiii FLIIIIGHT
Minoura KAGURA
Magene T300
We are actively working on testing more hardware, so please contact us if you had issues with yours. But please also let us know if your trainer worked so that we can complete our list of supported trainers.
Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/fR5JVp8xue
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spiritoverflow/
Official website: https://www.spiritoverflow.io/
Changed files in this update