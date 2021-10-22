Post Season 1 update #6 is now available on Steam.

EPISODE 36 / Post Season Update 6

Deprecated landing sequence survival chance indicator.

Critters and Humanoid Enemies now have an aggro indicator & initiate flash, which shows that they are in the process of attacking your colonists.

Stuck colonists that can't move will now Flash/Grapple/Teleport to Quantum Computer. A stuck colonist that is carrying Quantum Computer will just respawn at the central colony location.

Training Dummy no longer giver happiness boost, and colonist will drop training action after ten training punches to resume some other action if needed.

ERAN-2: Killer Frogs now use Second Generation Critter AI, which is used by other critters.

ERAN-2: Killer Frogs now sleep when you start playing just like other hostile critters and will wake up in a few hours.

ESMA-1: Garnworm now uses Second Generation Critter AI, which is used by other critters.

ESMA-1: Garnworm now sleeps when you start playing just like other hostile critters and will wake up in a few hours.

ESMA-1: Fixed a few colliders that would cause colonists to get stuck in a few mountain parts.

ESMA-1: Fixed bug where Garnworm Eggs and Gas Canisters could spawn in the air near the mountain pass and the lake.

*All Maps: Readjusted quantity of a few starting static events such as Water Tank, Stones, and Wood Crates.

Post Season Updates are intended for polishing the game and preparing the game for Season 2, which by the current pace would happen somewhere in 2022 Fall. These updates don't have a schedule and will be happening randomly.

You can help me greatly by sending save files to ( vitali@vitalikirpu.net ) with your big/broken/starving colonies.

More to come!