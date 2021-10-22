Update v.23934

Added - Tooltip to explain why the Multiplayer button is greyed out sometimes

Fixed - Multiplayer issue with players leaving in the middle of character creation causing a softlock

Fixed - Multiplayer issue with two players creating characters as a third player joins, leading to a softlock when one character finishes being created

Fixed - Issue with players on win 7 being unable to progress when a video tries to play

Fixed - Issue with the Diehard battle goal not working if you are at exactly half health

Fixed - Issue with players being unable to close the options screen if they have some key bindings from an Early Access build

Fixed - Multiplayer desync when one character is already exhausted and another character short rests to exhaustion

Fixed - Multiplayer desync related to deleting characters during a session

Fixed - Issue where mods were not working in campaign

Fixed - More localisation issues