We are bringing another patch for you guys that will bring content for the next global event!

We are also making major corrections to the AI and Quality of Life towards them, along with engine corrections to improve overall performance for both game client and server. These will also allow us more leeway to create new features.

And we are adding a handy visual update to show you when you receive EXP and Season Pass XP.

GENERAL CHANGES

##### GENERAL FIXES & CHANGES:



Fixed a bug that would cause the AI's to not hit the zombies in the head in Survival.

Added the bandit camps to the minimap and the compass.

Made improvements to the transport system (Bus, Clan Points, Safe Zone Shuttles) camera animation.

We have made it so the Season Pass XP is now moved to the world in 3D. When you kill a zombie, the text will fly off of it with how much XP you've received.

Fixed the Battle Royale and Competitive XP for playtime not being given.

Fixed a major bug when placing vehicles down. It will now head wherever you're heading.

Decreased the accuracy for Bandit AI's in close combat situations.

Increased the accuracy for AI's in Warm-up Servers when in long-distance situations.

We have disabled controller support as default as they can cause conflict. You can still enable it through the in-game menu.

Fixed an issue with the Laser Particles with users who have AMD GPUs.

You can no longer pick up vehicles if the trunk is not empty.

Fixed various bugs with the vehicles.

More information

Improved the physics model for the Airport Tower. You can no longer climb out of the window.

Increased the render distance of the oil container that would cause problems when players hid behind it.

Fixed some localization mistakes in Turkish.

