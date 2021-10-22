Speed update and New Weeklong Event

Captains

Long awaited speed nerfs have finally arrived.

Speed is now determined by a ship class and because the game is balanced for light breeze light ships should be faster than heavy vessels with almost any fitting. Rated ships of the line will no longer zoom at 16-17 knots and turn better than frigates. Even when fully buffed they will be not faster than average frigate. Frigates will also no longer sail 22 knots.

Several changes were applied

Base speeds for all vessels have been changed.

1st rates now sail around 8-8.5 knots

2nd rates 8,5-9.5 knots

3rd rates 9.5-10.5 knots

4th rates 10.5-11.5 knots

5-7 rates 12-13 knots

For more information please visit

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1VtYnrsCbEwx0Jtg109xxRZaL-EONnRTw1qJT1LjEqCM/edit#gid=0

Data is for 21 October. Some parameters might have changed for select ships

Permanent upgrades speed bonuses were generally reduced

Naval Clock 2%

Navy Hull Refit 2%

Copper plating 1.75%

Improved Sextant 1.5%

Light planking 1.6%

Basic quadrant 1%

Crooked Hull Refit 1.50%

Bovenwinds Refit 1.50%

Cotton Sails 1.5%

Books speed bonuses were generally reduced.

Art of Ship Handling 1.50%

Art of Cargo Distribution 1.00%

Navy Loodsman Reports 1.00%

Trim - speed 4-5 0.50%

Trim - speed 1-3 0.50%

Trim - speed 6-7 0.50%

Ballast Tuning 1-3 0.30%

Ballast Tuning 4-5 0.30%

Ballast Tuning 6-7 0.30%

Massive nerfs to speed bonuses for all wood types were applied.

Teak, Oak has lost almost all speed bonuses

Softwoods speed bonuses lowered

Heavy woods speed penalties were reduced

For more information visit:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1eG7gD-Ne6TnXPmJxdOpgN8TAlKlqHQBLi5dxwIOwm6Y/edit#gid=612580781

We have also finalized turning for all vessels - information on the turn rates and tactical diameters is provided in the table above. Yard power at high speeds was reduced because of keel resistance and will provide for more natural movement of the vessel in the water.

Other changes

Conquest flag added to admiralty for 10,000 doubloons (for science)

Drop rate of conquest flag at capital fleets increased

Indefatigable is re-classed as 5th rate

Constitution/United States is re-classed as 4th rate

New Event

New weeklong loot event starts today.

5 upgrades added to loot of ships 5th rank and above

These upgrades can also be exchanged in the admiralty as in previous events.

*Spotlight image from Lord High Admiral Cochrane from the screenshot competition.