Let's Play Halloween 🎃 Special game-mode (together)!

It's time for a super-spooky 🎃 Halloween 🎃 game-mode to play together in the Halloween weekend!

🔦 In a very dark map, with just very flashy flashlights, Survivors need to find a way to escape before the Horseman murder them all!

🐴 The Horseless Headless Horseman have a special ability which can be used to find where survivors are hiding. Also, Survivors can try to kill the Horseman using their weak pistols, but be aware, they are much more strong than you can imagine!

👻 Stay tuned! Subscribe at our Halloween PlayTest and play for free with us! See you on Sunday 31/10! Also join us on Discord to get prepared!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1686450

Some Screenshots from last year game-play

🎇 Streaming allowed!