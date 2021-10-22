 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Killsquad update for 22 October 2021

AMA on Reddit - Today!

Share · View all patches · Build 7580618 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

Today we are organizing an AMA on Reddit!

We are starting at 5PM CEST | 11AM EDT | 8AM PDT on r/Games.

If you always wanted to ask us a question, any question at all, but you didn’t have a chance to do so, this is the perfect occasion! Join us on r/Games subreddit and ask us about Killsquad, about the production process, maybe you want to know more about the future of the game, or perhaps you want to get to know us a little bit better. Whatever is on your mind, AMA at us, and we will answer it. Just join us in our AMA today!

Click here to join!

Hope to see you there!

Your Novarama Team

Changed depots in developers branch

View more data in app history for build 7580618
KillSquad Content Depot 910491
Killsquad Press Content Depot 910492
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.