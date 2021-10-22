【Sect·Heaven Chosen】Major Update! Remake of the Sect

[0.8.4001 Version update] Updated at 18:00 on 22 October 2021



**Due to time constraints, some of the English text has not been translated yet. We will update the English text as soon as possible.

The Sect Competition is now available.

The Sect Competition will be held once every 3 years in the Huafeng, Yunmao and Muxian continents.

All sects in the region will be invited to participate in the competition, which will take 1 month to complete.

The competing Sects will send their True Disciples to participate in the competition. The Elders, Grand Elders and Sect Leaders will supervise the competing Disciples and help them in the competition.

The Sect Competition is divided into a points competition and a ring competition.

In the points competition, each disciple competes one by one against the disciples from other sects, with the winner of each round gaining points.

In the Tournament, all participating disciples of the sect that have already advanced will compete in a one-on-one match.

At the end of the Sect Competition, rewards will be given to each sect and disciple according to their ranking.







Added resource spot competition.

Various resource spot will appear randomly on the map and sects can send their disciples to occupy or plunder them.

Once a sect has occupied a resource spot, they will need to send their disciples to guard it and receive the corresponding sect resources every month.

Sects can also send their disciples to plunder other sect's resource points to directly plunder resources once.

Added Sect War

The sect leader can start a sect war with other sects in his state.

After starting a sect war, the whole sect will be mobilised to attack the target sect.

You will need to bring a certain amount of sect resources with you to heal your injured disciples during the sect war so that they can continue to fight.

The sect war are divided into external battles, divine beast battles and summit battles.

Inner disciples and outer disciples break down the opposing sect's battlefield in the external battlefield.

The senior disciples will go through the array when it is broken and enter the opponent's sect to attack the legendary beast.

Once the legendary beast has been defeated, the sect leader can enter the battlefield and fight the enemy sect leader to win.

Once the sect has won the war, the victor can choose to plunder or destroy the defeated sect.

Plundering a clan allows you to plunder the resources of the other clan for your own disciples.

If you destroy a sect, you can create your own sect rudder in the sect's place and gain access to its main martial and legacy (if any).

Redone of the distribution rules for regional sects

Large sects will have their headquarters in the higher continents and the lower continents will have their subsection.

You can continue to join the same sect when you go to a higher level region.

Added sect relocation function

The sect leader can build a flying boat to lead his sect's disciples to the next region and establish a new sect.

Adjusted the functions of some sect buildings.

Mission Hall: A new function has been added for disciples in the position of Elder and above to be able to assign tasks to other disciples in the Task Hall.

Council Hall: optimize the display and description of the sect's resources and the content of the sect log.

Treasure Pavilion: the types of items that can be produced in the Treasure Pavilion have been optimized (they now have a probability of producing breakthrough materials, skill materials, etc.).

Manual Library: now allows thesect leader to modify the sect's main techniques (the modification will take effect on the next refresh).

Spirit Pavilion: the original Cultivation Chamber, breakthrough in the Spirit Pavilion, will appear the sect's unique optional Destiny.

Legendary Beast Peak: You can interact with the legendary beast, which has the function of transforming into a spirit (consume 2 Spiritual Fruit to transform into 1 Spiritual Fruit with specified attributes).

Optimised the role of various resources of the sect.

Sect's territory: The territory can raise the maximum prosperity of the sect.

Sect's reputation: reputation determines the quantity and quality of Manuals produced in the Sect's Manual Library.

Stability: A high level of stability will steadily increase the prosperity of the sect, while the opposite will decrease it.

Prosperity: Prosperity determines the amount of tax spirit stones collected from the sect's territory each month.

Loyalty: Loyalty determines the number of registered disciples who leave the sect each month.

Spirit Stones: These are used to pay Wage to sect members, to expand the territory and to build Flying boats.

Ore: Used in the Treasure Pavilion to replenish Qi, Furnace, skill training materials, forging material and other items.

Herb: Used in the Treasure Pavilion to replenish Heaven and Earth Treasure, Elixirs, sprit fruits and herbs.

The Sect Purpose, Sect Rules and Traits have been added.

The Sect Rules are the rules of the sect that disciples are not allowed to do, and if they violate them, they will be punished by the sect.

Traits are special effects of the sect.

Adjusted sect's position framework, promotion methods and the number and power of each position.

Sect leader: player now can promote to leader. Sect leader has the right to adjust the positions of the disciples of the sect, to launch sect wars, resource spot competition, set the sect's main techniques, and modify the sect's name and rules.

Grand Elder: The Grand Elder has the right to adjust the positions of the disciples under him, to wage resource wars and to dispatch disciples on missions.

Elders: Elders have the right to adjust the positions of their subordinate disciples and dispatch disciples on missions.

True disciples: they are eligible to participate in the sect competition.



Added the sect mission for each position.

The higher the position, the more difficult the mission and the higher the reward. Added new sect-exclusive Destiny

Each sect has a unique Destiny, which can only be obtained by disciples of the sect. Added new sect legacy

Each sect has a legacy at its headquarters, which can be obtained by newly promoted sect leader once they have passed the legacy test. Added new Heaven Chosen NPC

The Heaven Chosen NPCs have stronger Stats Info and skills.

Heaven Chosen NPCs will be harder to raise in affinity.

The Heaven Chosen NPC has a Heart of a Taoist, after a breakthrough was achieved by having a Heart of a Taoist, they can get Ultimate Skills.

14.New dialogue content for the Heaven Chosen NPCs has been added.