Ver2.9.600 Halloween 2021 Special

In regards to the issues

Thank you as always for your support of Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space.

We'd like to apologize for all the trouble caused by the repeated issues that occurred after the release of the version 2.9.600 update on October 18th.

And we also deeply apologize for the time it has taken to fix the issues.

We'd like to inform you on the current status of the fixes and what we'll do from here out.

First,

・There are cases where the effects of Skill Extension +1, Badge Extension +1, Grasta Extension +1, and other similar effects are not working properly when a character's light or shadow values are high enough.

・There are cases where crashes occur on the status screen for Extra Style characters.

in regards to the issues above.

We've learned that these issues were caused by the same problem,

and after discovering that problem, our development team took immediate action to fix it.

However, the release of the update with the fixes was delayed by a lengthy review process done by the app store.

Next,

・The "Connect Facebook" and "Connect Google Account" cannot be used in the iOS version.

in regards to the issue above.

This issue was discovered to have a different cause than the two issues mentioned previously.

Currently, our development team is working on fixing the issue.

In regards to our futures plans,

we'll release the update to fix the issues above as soon as the update completes its review at the app store.

We're also currently deciding how we're going to apologize for these issues.

For now, we deeply apologize for all the trouble this has caused.

Encounters

・Halloween 2021 Special is available.

・2 Times Max Fateful Encounter: Halloween 2021 Special (Paid, 2 Times Max) is available.

Campaign Information

・Increased login bonuses!

・Chronos Stones x20 -> Chronos Stones x50

*Duration: October 25, 2021 15:00 (UTC) – October 30, 2021 14:59 (UTC)

・Chronos Stones x20 -> Chronos Stones x150

*Duration: October 30, 2021 15:00 (UTC) – October 31, 2021 14:59 (UTC)

・Whisper of Time is available.

For the duration, use the Whisper of Time to access an encounter once a day.



・Whisper of Time distribution period: October 26, 2021 15:00 (UTC) – October 31, 2021 14:59 (UTC)

In order to receive the Whisper of Time the app must be updated to Ver 2.9.600.

The Whisper of Time will be sent to "Items" once it is delivered by the Lynx delivery service.

*You cannot own more than 1 of the same "Whisper of Time."

・Fishing

Added the following awards that let you obtain fish stones

・Catch 20 specified fish

・Catch 40 specified fish

*Midlevel fish (fishing rod levels 7 – 14)

Identified Issue

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,000 and 4,000 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –11/4(UTC) x1

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.9.600.

*In case you're performing a data transfer, we ask that you use the transfer code.

・There are cases where an effect in a specific scene in Melody's 3rd character quest doesn't disappear as it should.

・If you update to version 2.7.900 after obtaining the achievement "Peering into the Embryo's Dream," there are cases where you receive duplicates of the achievement.

*Fixed the duplicate achievement "Peering into the Embryo's Dream." As a result of the change, the number of unclaimed badges may be different from the actual number. We are continuing to work on fixing this issue.

Fixed the following issues

・Within Chiyo's (Another Style) ability skills, the effects of "Zone: All strength+ based on magic attacks" and "Zone: All strength+ based on earth attacks" are not activating.

・Text and display issues.

・Other small bugs.