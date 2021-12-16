German and Russian Language Now Support

Home Behind 2 is now available with German and Russian language support!

If you've already played the game, remember to update your game to the latest update and head to Settings menu where you can change the language to German or Russian. If you haven't played the game, the game's language will be automatically switched to the system language when you start the game.

Additionally, the game is 20% off right now -- so if you've been waiting to get the game, this may be your moment.

Just to remind you that our game is going to leave early access in February 2022, and the price of the game will be slightly increased when the early access is over.

As always, thank you for your patience and continuous support of our game!

Producer

ZPP