リアルタイムバトル将棋オンライン update for 22 October 2021

Correspondence to the phenomenon that "Internet game" cannot be play（22.10.2021）

Thank you for using the Early Access version of "Real Time Battle Shogi Online".

Regarding the phenomenon that we reported that "Internet game" is not possible under some environments, we have implemented a rollback as a temporary measure until the problem is solved.

If you update this game, it will return to the state before the update on October 20, 2021.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to all users of the game.

We will continue to investigate this matter, and we appreciate your kind understanding.

We welcome your opinions and bug reports on the Early Access version of "Real Time Battle Shogi Online".

Please send to the dedicated email address (early@rtbs.jp) or the thread of the community hub.

