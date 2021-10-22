Halloween Event Starting 24th!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We know Halloween is just around the corner, and to celebrate this, the Community Kittens have put together a series of events for the community with the ability to win prizes from them!

This event will contain the following:

Battle of the Monsters Pumpkin Carving Costume Contest Haunted House Contest

Below is a brief description of each:

Battle of the Monsters: This is a Discord only event

In this event, all you need to do is assign yourself one of the Monster roles that will be set up via bot, and the monster with the most members in it will win at the end of the event.

Pumpkin Carving:

Create a pumpkin design in-game! This design can be any size and color.

Costume Contest:

Create a Halloween costume! This design can be anything that you can imagine. Just remember to keep it appropriate!

Haunted House:

Create your own in-game haunted house from your own house! This can be the inside or outside of the house, and you can use any creation/decoration possible to make your home look haunted!

Winners of these contests will receive a Team17 game code along with a unique discord role if applicable.

(Disclaimer - These prizes do not apply to the winners of "Battle of Monsters" as that is a group activity, and we sadly can't give prizes to each individual that is in the winning monster group - winner of this activity will get to keep their monster role as others will lose theirs)

The event will take place Oct 24th - Oct 30th

Don't forget to head into Discord for the latest community chatter!

https://discord.com/invite/hokko