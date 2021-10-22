Fear Surrounds Tabletop Fest Streaming

Fear Surrounds is out now! Bring your "friends" "brothers" "sisters" to play the game and see who is your real friend and who will stab you from the back!

Overview

Fear Surrounds is a horror-themed 3D Werewolf game. Specters hide among a group of good guys who need to root out the specters' true identities asap. The game has dozens of professions and maps, making for a diverse experience that never gets old. Plus there are fun modes like Battle Royale.

How to Play

Players play as either specters or good guys and must determine who the killers are through behaviour and speaking in meetings.

Good guys must constantly watch over the actions of those around them. During meetings, they must clearly describe their whereabouts, who they suspect and why. But don't trust the words of others lightly, and don't make rash conclusions based on conjecture. If you're wrong, your team will be at a disadvantage. Clergy have a broader field of view and must use their skills to lead the good team to victory.

Specters need to kill all of the good guys without getting caught. They can communicate with teammates with voice messages, use skills to cover each other, and kill good guys or create alibis among chaos. They need to lie about their whereabouts during meetings, accuse others or even pretend to be Clergy. Their goal is to interfere with the good team's judgment as much as possible.