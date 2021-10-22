Alpha 2.3c - Big Bug Fix

So, did some work and found out the cause of two of the biggest problems that were present in the game, the key-ghosting(keys not registering) and the off-beat rhythm.

The key-ghosting was caused because the game only takes into account 1 collision box at a time, and when there are multiple collisions, it wont take them into account. This can be fixed in 2 ways : By disabling collisions after hit and making the hitboxes tighter, or, by making an object pool of notes to destroy. I went with the former, though, later on the latter will also be implemented as the former isn't foolproof(even though its easy to implement).

The Off-beat rhythm was caused by some janky variables set to wrong values, it has been fixed.

I also implemented a 16-beat system, which leads to better note charts that are more accurate to the rhythm compared to the previous 8-beat system.

Moreover, I made the chart design system more intuitive via a grid scripting method.

But!

In the process of all this, all the previous songs have been broken, they are playable but would hardly follow the rhythm and would either be reworked or completely removed.

So, there is now a "Fight To The Beat" song which is the theme song of the game, that you can now play. It's not complete and will stop in the middle, but, well, we would have to wait to get the stuff done. :/

Please forgive the inconvenience and, as always, enjoy! :D