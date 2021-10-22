Game patch 1.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 7579729 · Last edited 22 October 2021 – 07:19:06 UTC by Wendy

Hey folks!

This update fixes an issue and improves the error message which gets displayed when shader compilation fails, which is most relevant to old Intel integrated graphics cards.

Version 1.1.4:

adjusted the error message when the game fails to start due to a shader program link error (outdated graphics card drivers, most relevant to Intel integrated graphics)

fixed a crash related to exiting the map editor

russian localization tweaks

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!