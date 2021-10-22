WaveCrash!! 1.2: The Power of Friendship

...and by "friendship" I mean "feedback"!

Hey, everybody. It's been a bit since the last update but thanks to some detailed feedback from a dedicated group of players on our discord server, I'm here with a fresh patch straight out of the oven! If you want to join in on the discussion, you can hop in at https://discord.gg/flyovergames. And now! Patch notes gooooooo!

Character Changes

Phoebe - Phoebe has been an interesting character to balance. Since part of her core identity is lacking hype mode, it's always been difficult to find a suitable way to make her seem appealing and unique. I tried adding the ability to charge up her attacks to increase her wave speed, but it turned out to not be a big enough benefit and also wasn't particularly fun. So here's another twist on her trait, Nega-Hype Drive:

That's right! She can still charge up her attacks, but now rather than affecting the wave speed, it allows her to gravitate blocks to herself! Phoebe was always meant to be a crasher that's all about standing her ground with the use of her shield special attack, so now she has a way to really make that payoff.

Hawk Justice - I like what Hawk Justice does (jumping over waves, getting in the opponent's face, etc.) but he wasn't quite good enough at it, so I've made a few adjustments. First up! His trait, Close Quarters, now also confers invincibility for a brief duration when attacking on the line.

As long he's blinking, he's safe! The dropkick animation has also been speed up a little. The purpose of the trait was always to encourage very aggressive play, and now it should be a little safer to actually use.

Second! I've added some functionality to his special attack.

You can now hold the attack button to extend his air time! I wanted to make the ability more useful as a tricky counter tool and less obviously telegraphed.

Darlene - Added an indicator effect to show when she has reached enough charge for a regular attack. Tried out a meter that filled up over time at first, but it was too visually busy and the meter fills in less than a second at higher speed levels anyway so I went with a more emote like route.

Also slightly reduced the time for a medium strength charge to 45% from 50%. Enjoy!

Other Things

Added an infinite round time option to the game options. Just keep on going past 300 seconds and you can't miss it!

Bug Fixes