Cepheus Protocol update for 22 October 2021

New Bi-Weekly Podcast on Twitch (Topic : RTS Game Inspiration | General Update)

Based on the last poll on discord its clear you folks want us to do a bi-weekly podcast.

This Friday at 5 PM PST, we'll be live on twitch and testing it out with the following hosts. Talking about RTS games in general and which really mattered to us as a team plus how the last few weeks went in terms of development and some casual banter. We will also take the time to answer some questions from chat! Hope to see you all there

We will be also using our fancy new stream room!

Robert - Game Director

Christopher - Game Designer & Writer

Justin - Animation Director

Scott - Concept Artist

Efrain - Lead Level Designer

Ashley - Concept Art Lead

Follow us on Twitch/Watch the stream here

https://www.twitch.tv/halcyonwinds

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

We will be launching a new weekly series that will see several chapters added every Friday after release and will cover the chapters of the Novelization with 5 chapters added to expand upon the story and give more value to those itching for more lore/story information. It will delve into and show more about a secret new faction that will become the Anti-CERC in the Cepheus Protocol universe.

Check out the first 3 chapters of CPA Season 1 on Youtube here!



Don't forget to wishlist!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707120/Cepheus_Protocol_Anthology/

