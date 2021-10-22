Halloween Update v2

SOLDIERS!

After tough battles with pumpkinheads and zombies, you will receive support. At the same time, be warned, the zombie hour has come.

The second version of the Halloween update supplements our event with new functionalities.

What’s new?

Candies in the opponents bodies - they give you energy to make it easier to get through the long nights

Pumpkin bombs . You can find them in the opponents bodies. They work like grenades, but are more powerful and have a longer range.

Scythe - the Boss Butcher often has it with him. You can also find the scythe by searching the mummies. The scythe can come in handy when fighting zombies. Has a slightly greater range than the ax and deals more damage.

Instead of birds, bats fly at night.

Night animal sounds,

All the things you’ll earn during Halloween will stay with you!

QOL Halloween

More, more zombies.

Pumpkinheads no longer laugh after being killed by grenades.

When the zombie enters the bunker, you will hear an alarm sound.

When the boss butcher goes to the bunker, in addition to the health bar, a warning message will appear on the screen.

QOL global game

ACHTUNG! During missions with infantry, enemies can launch an attack at the back of the bunker. Be cautious :)

We've slightly reduced the drop of pills in enemy bodies.

In response to your feedback, you may occasionally receive 1 mission to complete during the day. This will give you more time to manage your resources and prepare for the fight in the coming days.

Gewehr will be more accurate.

Localization corrections.

Still based on your feedback, we are trying to fine-tune the game balance.

If in your opinion the game is too difficult, too easy or you get too much of the items, please visit our DISCORD server. We welcome any feedback and often take it into account in future updates.

Feel free to join our DISCORD server: