Hotfix - 22/10 # 1.024.0a

Hi folks,

I hope you are having fun with the new content!

This is a small hotfix, that basically prevents card name typos in perks (vanilla or modded) from interfering with the rest of the game and block you from starting the game with those perks selected.

Vanilla wise, this only affects the new "Blade of the Wild Lotus" perk in the Monk class, but since it can also affect any mods you download from the workshop, thought to have this issue resolved as fast as possible.