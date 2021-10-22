 Skip to content

Darkest Hour: Europe '44-'45 update for 22 October 2021

Patch v10.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a weekly patch that includes recent bug fixes and miscellaneous small updates.

- Reduced the global limit of available artillery guns to 3.  
- Fixed the bug where artillery markers weren't visible in singleplayer mode.

# Weapons

- Replaced PPS-43 sound with the original Red Orchestra sound that more closely resembles its real counterpart.  
- Reduced PPS-43 rate of fire to 650 RPM (was 700).

# Vehicles

- Fixed the bug where Soviet gunsights were missing a range setting readout.

# Miscellaneous

- Fixed the voice muting feature.  
- Fixed the bug where admins could overrun rally points while in "bogeyman" mode (invisible).

# Maps

## Hurtgenwald Advance

- Fixed broken spawn protection minefield that activated too early.  
- Increased lockdown timer on trench objectives to 720 seconds (was 360).

## Odessa Push

- Fixed broken group objective reliances that prevented objectives from progressing if capped in a certain order.

## Putot-en-Bessin Advance

- Increased Allied tank crewman count to 3,  
- Capped team vehicle limit at 2 and made the M7 Priest ignore the limit (allows Allies to use the Priest and still have 2 tanks active as before).

## Rakowice Advance

- Temporarily fixed issue with off-map artillery strikes being marked as "unavailable".  
- Increased time before anti-precap minefields will kill you.

## Targnon Push

- Added gloves to German roles that were previously missing them, such as Squad Leaders and Engineers.```  
[GitHub](https://github.com/DarklightGames/DarkestHour/compare/v10.1.0...v10.1.1)

See you on the battlefield,  
Darklight Games

