V0.5.1版本更新公告（beta版本）

After a month of overtime work, we finally finished the function of this node. We decided to put it in the Beta version for everyone to experience in advance, and then put it in the official version (the estimated time is next Tuesday and Wednesday) when the version is slightly stable.

We will continue to update the rest of the release in the next two or three weeks, such as adding enough combat skills to the Relegated immortal, adding the rest of the Relegated Immortal reiki system, and some new water buildings (estimated to have 30-40% of the update capacity).

New features

Relegated fairy transformation function

Players can choose the villain with high ability value to be converted into relegated fairy, so that he can learn skills, cultivate his talent and ability, collect all kinds of rare resources for him to make elixins, and break through the realm

New buildings

Banished Immortal residence, Shengxiantai, Pan Taoyuan, alchemy furnace, basic canal, wooden bridge, folk house (aquatic version), painted boat, aquatic ornaments (more than 30 kinds), etc

New wonders: colorful pool

New work system

You can acquire more than 10 kinds of skills through trading, hijacking altar, expedition and other games, and the number will be gradually updated later to enrich the depth of banished fairy training

Added faith building

Added different upgrade aura effects to statues and two different effects of Taoist temples.

New Magic cards

Added cards that can control the speed of gaining faith and magic cards that can increase the limit of villagers' satiation

Monster attack logic modified (1)

Different monsters will have different attack focus, some will plunder resources, while others will attack certain buildings first (this system will be gradually reworked to make monsters more present and interact with relegated fairies or summoned objects)

7, canal construction

You can customize all kinds of canals, you can build artificial lakes or canals as you want (in the next version, canals will be upgraded, roads and walls will be upgraded, and the appearance will change)

Bugs and feature optimizations

Walls can now be built in water Also reworked the logic of the wall, now building multi-layer walls will have combined visual effects (same with canals).

3, part of the ornaments can be placed in the water

Now demolish the building and the resources inside the building will be turned into boxes and placed on the ground Fixed a BUG where the building would take away the property of the pendant after the pendant was placed

Security officers now patrol around their workplaces