The Double Update is here!

Dear Players,

Succubus has VERY POSITIVE reviews and is doing well, but it does not mean that our work is over. We are improving and expanding the game just like we have promised in our 2021 Roadmap.

Initially we have planned two separate, free updates, but we decided to combine them into one and give you everything at once. So here it is, the Double Update for Succubus!

Here are the new features, options and fixes:

New eyes (customization)

New horns (customization)

New bodypaintings - scarifications (customization)

New ranked arenas

Option to choose an alternate censorship mode (without medkits and pixelization)

Postprocess effects from selfie mode can now be set in game too

Bugfixes

And here are the sound fixes:

Fixed the issue with women voices

Jugs are no longer emitting improper sounds

Audio balance tweaks

Fixed the issue with bridge sounds not playing

Fixed the issue with gate sounds not playing

Fixed the issue with Pull Power sounds not working properly

Enjoy!

Madmind Studio