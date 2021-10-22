Alisa finally released!

Hello everyone,

Alisa has finally been released!

After all these months/years of hard work.

A couple of things I want to note here.

Many things had to be cut from release in order to get it out on time.

So you can expect frequent content updates.

What I want to add in the first coming days:

Better button mapping

WASD support

Camera Directional movement (non-tank-controls)

1-2 new dresses

2 new weapons

Quick Map button

Extra hit particles for enemies and player

and bug fixes of course

In the meantime I will also be adding Languages along the way such as:

Spanish

Chinese

Russian

Portuguese

And more to come

By the end of the year I would like to have added all missing content.

There is only 1 ending now and I planned to have 3 endings in total.

The 2 other endings are tied to the body modification feature and extra in-game puppet shop that didn't get in on release. And NewGame+ content adding another bunch of dresses/armours and weapons.

Also, Steam achievement are missing right now.

Here are some other currently known issues:

Some voices of Alisa sounds a little out of place.

Some sounds in cutscenes happen to play slightly too early or too late

Some guns like the M1 can "jam" in rare occasions. Loading your save game will unjam it.

Scrolling through the buttons in menus (shop menu, etc) can have a feeling of "slipping"

watch out that you don't press "save" by accident.

watch out that you don't press "save" by accident. Quickly saving and exiting the Shop tents to soft lock the game. Just try to turn off the game (alt+f4) and load (it'll be alright since you just saved anyway)

After healing, the guns animations can glitch for 1 second, don't move too quickly.

FAQ:

Why is my controller not working?

Go to the menu > Button Configurations > set up your controller by pressing Enter on the keyboard and then pressing the button you want to link on your controller. Navigate with the arrow buttons on the keyboard.

Console release?

Probably early 2022

I hope you will all have a great time with Alisa!

And thank you all for your support! <3