Alisa update for 22 October 2021

Alisa finally released!

22 October 2021

Hello everyone,

Alisa has finally been released!

After all these months/years of hard work.

A couple of things I want to note here.

Many things had to be cut from release in order to get it out on time.

So you can expect frequent content updates.

What I want to add in the first coming days:

  • Better button mapping
  • WASD support
  • Camera Directional movement (non-tank-controls)
  • 1-2 new dresses
  • 2 new weapons
  • Quick Map button
  • Extra hit particles for enemies and player
  • and bug fixes of course

In the meantime I will also be adding Languages along the way such as:

  • Spanish
  • Chinese
  • Russian
  • Portuguese
  • And more to come

By the end of the year I would like to have added all missing content.

There is only 1 ending now and I planned to have 3 endings in total.

The 2 other endings are tied to the body modification feature and extra in-game puppet shop that didn't get in on release. And NewGame+ content adding another bunch of dresses/armours and weapons.

Also, Steam achievement are missing right now.

Here are some other currently known issues:

  • Some voices of Alisa sounds a little out of place.
  • Some sounds in cutscenes happen to play slightly too early or too late
  • Some guns like the M1 can "jam" in rare occasions. Loading your save game will unjam it.
  • Scrolling through the buttons in menus (shop menu, etc) can have a feeling of "slipping"

    watch out that you don't press "save" by accident.
  • Quickly saving and exiting the Shop tents to soft lock the game. Just try to turn off the game (alt+f4) and load (it'll be alright since you just saved anyway)
  • After healing, the guns animations can glitch for 1 second, don't move too quickly.

FAQ:

  • Why is my controller not working?

    Go to the menu > Button Configurations > set up your controller by pressing Enter on the keyboard and then pressing the button you want to link on your controller. Navigate with the arrow buttons on the keyboard.

  • Console release?

    Probably early 2022

I hope you will all have a great time with Alisa!

And thank you all for your support! <3

  • Casper Croes
