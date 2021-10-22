Alisa finally released!

Hello everyone,
Alisa has finally been released!
After all these months/years of hard work.
A couple of things I want to note here.
Many things had to be cut from release in order to get it out on time.
So you can expect frequent content updates.
What I want to add in the first coming days:
- Better button mapping
- WASD support
- Camera Directional movement (non-tank-controls)
- 1-2 new dresses
- 2 new weapons
- Quick Map button
- Extra hit particles for enemies and player
- and bug fixes of course
In the meantime I will also be adding Languages along the way such as:
- Spanish
- Chinese
- Russian
- Portuguese
- And more to come
By the end of the year I would like to have added all missing content.
There is only 1 ending now and I planned to have 3 endings in total.
The 2 other endings are tied to the body modification feature and extra in-game puppet shop that didn't get in on release. And NewGame+ content adding another bunch of dresses/armours and weapons.
Also, Steam achievement are missing right now.
Here are some other currently known issues:
- Some voices of Alisa sounds a little out of place.
- Some sounds in cutscenes happen to play slightly too early or too late
- Some guns like the M1 can "jam" in rare occasions. Loading your save game will unjam it.
- Scrolling through the buttons in menus (shop menu, etc) can have a feeling of "slipping"
watch out that you don't press "save" by accident.
- Quickly saving and exiting the Shop tents to soft lock the game. Just try to turn off the game (alt+f4) and load (it'll be alright since you just saved anyway)
- After healing, the guns animations can glitch for 1 second, don't move too quickly.
FAQ:
-
Why is my controller not working?
Go to the menu > Button Configurations > set up your controller by pressing Enter on the keyboard and then pressing the button you want to link on your controller. Navigate with the arrow buttons on the keyboard.
-
Console release?
Probably early 2022
I hope you will all have a great time with Alisa!
And thank you all for your support! <3
- Casper Croes