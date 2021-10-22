Update Alpha V. 1.0.0c

Hello everyone!

I am so happy to see you enjoying the game so far! I have collected feedback from you and in general what I see the most is the lack of information at the beginning of the game. I will explain a little the objective of the game in the first minutes to make the experience more enjoyable for new players. Also balance isnt right (as expected) so I will work on this too.

This day 1 patch its about improving controller support and some bug fixes as you can see below.

Check the Official Discord where I am always active.

Change Log:

+Added some juice to keybinding menu.

+Added cancel keybing button.

+Added main menu controller support.

Fixed bug where a boss bar woudln't disable.

Item descriptions text is more visible now.

Swords are no longer limited to 8 directions.

Decreased timer reset on Backwheel when it destroys an enemy bullet from 1s > 0.33s.

Fixed crafting with controller.

Fixed bug where item teleporter monolith wouldn't appear.

Fixed some keybinding bugs.

Now you can pause game while in edit mode.

Minor UI bugs fixed.

Bloom intensity now saves correctly.

*Improved some language translations.

Have a good day/night!

David ːwinter2019happyyulː