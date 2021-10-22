 Skip to content

投资模拟器：打工篇 update for 22 October 2021

Announcement on the launch of stock gameplay and bug fixes on October 22

Dear players,

We are about to update the stock gameplay at around 6pm today. In addition, we have carried out a batch of fixes for the bugs mentioned by the players in the group and comments. The fixes have been completed and updated into the game. mainly includes:

  1. Solve the problem of medical treatment.
  2. Solve the problem of the rich second generation borrowing money.
  3. Solve the BUG of less investment project amount.
  4. Solve the writing game exit problem.
  5. Fix the boxing leaderboard BUG.

We are also working on fixing other bugs, and we are very sorry for the bad game experience! The current version of EA is indeed still immature, I implore you all players!

Finally, I sincerely thank you for your support, we will do better and better~

BD Games & Bosa Games

